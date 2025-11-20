Upcoming artisan fair to have gifts for the 'hard-to-buy-for people in your life' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – People in the Gate City who go to an upcoming artisan fair can find a wide variety of handmade gifts from local artists.

The ninth annual Crafts and Drafts, held at Portneuf Valley Brewing, will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 28 and 29, from noon to 6 p.m. both days. While the list is still being finalized, there will be around 14 vendors selling handmade crafts, ranging all the way from stained glass art to pottery with a macabre theme.

“There really will be kind of a little something there for everyone, especially (for) the hard-to-buy-for people in your life,” said Lucas Bunzow, co-owner of Bunzow Glass with his wife, Nikki Bunzow.

The couple turned their hobby of cold-working glass into Bunzow Glass around a decade ago, and shortly after organized Crafts and Drafts for other local artisans.

“We had done a lot of different craft shows and a lot of little art fairs, and just always wanted to do a show that connected the community and local artists, but in a fun setting,” Lucas said,

They didn’t have to search long for a venue. Instead of scouring the Pocatello community, they asked the owners of Portneuf Valley Brewing, where they had previously worked as bartenders.

People who attend the craft fair will first enter the dining room of PVB, then go through the brewery and up the stairs to the loft. Currently, these artisans are signed up for the fair:

Bunzow Glass

Mountain Girl Studios

Lumbergirl Woodworks

Restyles Studios

Disturbed Findings

Arlyn McCullough Arts

We Believe

Salty Sister

Kramers Knives

Intrigue and Entropy

Orchid Dragon Creations

MY Handwritten Notes

Two and a Half Mile Arts

Aimee Babneau Arts

These vendors will be selling unique, specially made items, such as handmade cutting boards, slumped glass art and chandeliers made out of antlers.

The way Lucas puts it, the gifts people buy here carry a special meaning to them, as they can’t be found anywhere else.

“You can’t get these massively made. These are made by somebody here, local, by hand, with a lot of love,” Lucas said.

A coffee mug biting its lip | Courtesy Lucas Bunzow