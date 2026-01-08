This is when Café Zupas in Ammon is set to open - East Idaho News

AMMON — A popular Utah soup and sandwich restaurant is set to open in Ammon very soon.

Café Zupas will have a grand opening for its new location on Jan. 12, according to the company’s website. This marks the first of these restaurants on the eastern side of Idaho.

The restaurant is located at 3771 South 25th East in a new retail center called Foothills Square, which was developed by Ball Ventures and partners Woodbury Corporation.

“We’re excited to welcome Café Zupas to Foothills Square and to introduce such a beloved brand to the community,” said Tahri Molifua, Ball Ventures’ president of real estate, in a news release to announce the construction of the restaurant. “As the first Café Zupas on this side of the state, this opening highlights our vision for Foothills Square as a hub for exciting, diverse and high-quality retail experiences.”

The restaurant offers made-to-order salads, sandwiches, protein bowls and desserts, including its widely known specialty: chocolate strawberries.