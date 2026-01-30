Two arrested for drug trafficking after morning search warrants in Teton County - East Idaho News

VICTOR — Two men were arrested in Victor on Tuesday after an investigation that reportedly revealed they were trafficking illegal drugs.

Jacob Alan Mitchell, 33, is charged with felonies for marijuana trafficking, manufacturing a controlled substance, delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Blaine Creigh Baldwin, 43, is charged with felonies for marijuana trafficking, two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, delivering a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a news release, Teton County Sheriff’s deputies executed a warrant on two homes around 11:30 a.m., “with the goal of seizing narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia, and other equipment in relation to the trafficking of narcotics.” Deputies say both homes were located in central Teton County, but the exact location is unclear.

According to the release, deputies located a “large amount of controlled substances, paraphernalia, firearms, US currency, and digital evidence” from both homes.

Deputies have been working with the United States Postal Inspectors, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Idaho State Police on the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Though Mitchell and Baldwin have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.