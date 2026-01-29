Valentine candlelight concert blends harp and piano to help young local musicians - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Downtown Pocatello will glow by candlelight this Valentine’s Day weekend as KIND Conservatory hosts a special Harp-and-Piano Night designed to support local young musicians.

The Valentine edition of the conservatory’s Candlelight Music series is set for Saturday, Feb. 14, pairing live music, food and a relaxed concert atmosphere with a fundraising mission.

Proceeds from the evening will help send local students to the GEMS Piano Competition, with organizers saying each ticket purchased covers one child’s entry fee at no cost to their family.

“Your evening out can help power a child’s year of music,” said Natalia Lauk, director and pianist with KIND Conservatory.

The performance will feature Jessica Andersen on harp and Lauk on piano. Andersen, a longtime musician with the Idaho State-Civic Symphony and a well-known private instructor, is donating her time for the event.

Lauk will join Andersen for a program that highlights the harp and piano as versatile, modern instruments rather than traditional background accompaniment.

Local musician Jessica Andersen will play the harp at KIND Conservatory’s Valentine edition of Candlelight Music. | Courtesy photo

Organizers say the concert will take place amid candlelight throughout the venue, creating an intimate setting. Guests will also have the opportunity to view the historic Mosler vault located in the building’s basement.

Food and hospitality are part of the evening, as well. Fuji Steakhouse is donating sushi service, and attendees can purchase discounted Fuji gift certificates during the fundraiser. Small plates and decor are being donated by Maria Arutyunova, a Ukrainian refugee who organizers say wanted to support the local arts effort.

The program blends classical music favorites with contemporary works, including pieces by Handel and Debussy alongside newer compositions.

Highlights include the U.S. premiere of Sonatina by Japanese composer Ken’ichiro Kobayashi, works by French composer Bernard Andrès, and flamenco-inspired music by Deborah Henson-Conant, known for pushing the boundaries of the harp.

Tickets are $40. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with food service, followed by a 7 p.m. pre-concert talk and a 7:30 p.m. performance.

Tickets and seat reservations are available here on KIND Conservatory’s website.