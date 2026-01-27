Woman arrested after video shows toddler falling out of moving SUV - East Idaho News

FULLERTON, Calif. (TMX) — Police in California say a woman is now facing charges after video circulated on social media showing a toddler falling out of a moving vehicle she was allegedly driving.

The Fullerton Police Department said Monday that it became aware of the video on social media, which shows a black SUV making an eastbound turn onto West Malvern Avenue from southbound North Euclid Street, when the front passenger door opens, and a small child falls out onto the road.

The video shows the SUV immediately stops, “nearly causing a traffic collision with the vehicle behind it,” according to police. A woman then runs from the driver’s side of the SUV, retrieves the child, and gets back into the SUV.

Police said a witness came forward on Saturday and provided identifying information about the SUV seen in the video. That information led investigators to a residence in the City of La Habra, where they found the vehicle, the child and the woman seen in the video.

The child, 19 months old, was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries “consistent with the fall,” police said. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Jacqueline Hernandez, was arrested and booked into Fullerton City Jail for felony child abuse.

Investigators believe the incident took place on Jan. 20 between 8 and 9 a.m. No one called emergency services or the police regarding the incident at the time it occurred, and investigators are seeking additional witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fullerton Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit, Detective H. Rios, at (714) 738-6782 or hrios@fullertonpd.org, or submit an anonymous tip via Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or online at p3tips.com/913.