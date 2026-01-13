YouTuber charged with felonies for Idaho hunting violations - East Idaho News

SALMON — A popular hunting YouTuber was bound over to district court on Monday after being charged with multiple hunting violations.

Ryan Lampers, 51 of Montana, known online as “STHealthy” and “STHealthyHunter”, is charged with felonies for grand theft and unlawful killing, possessing or wasting wildlife; along with misdemeanors for unlawful taking of game animals, two counts of not having a game tag, unlawful possession of wildlife, and two counts for stealing, mutilating or falsifying public records.

Lampers has 12.9k YouTube subscribers and owns a supplement company, STHealthyNutrition.

According to court documents, Lampers allegedly shot and possessed a mule deer buck on Dec. 1, 2024, in the Cove Creek Drainage, which is a Big Game Management Unit of the Salmon River. At that time of year, the deer hunting season was closed.

Reports from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game state that Lampers also did not have a deer tag for that area for 2024. Court records indicate that Lampers had a different tag for a different Big Game Management Unit for the regular deer season.

The score of the buck that Lampers shot was also reportedly over the minimum inches, making it a trophy animal.

“The net score of the mule deer buck is 175 4/8 inches, which is over the minimum of 155 inches to meet the trophy standard for mule deer,” says court records.

Ryan Lampers | Sthealthyhunter Facebook page

On Dec. 6, 2024, Lampers reportedly killed a mountain lion near the ridge dividing Owl Creek and Cove Creek. Court documents say Lampers had a reduced mountain lion tag for 2024, which is only valid in certain areas, not including where Lampers killed the mountain lion.

Fish and Game officers say that was the second big game animal taken unlawfully by Lampers in one year.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Lampers also reportedly shot a wolf in the Owl Creek drainage.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, hunters who harvest mountain lions and wolves are required to “present the hide and skull for inspection to Idaho Fish and Game within 10 days of harvest.” The agency would then fill out a Big Game Mortality Report with all of the information about the harvests from the hunter.

On Dec. 9, 2024, Lampers reportedly completed the check at the Fish and Game regional office in Salmon, but officials say he provided false information about the mountain lion and the wolf he shot, saying he shot them in the correct areas.

The Foundation for Wildlife Management reimburses hunters and trappers for harvesting wolves — up to $750 per wolf in the standard reimbursement areas of hunt, and up to $2,000 per wolf in the increased reimbursement areas of hunt.

Lampers reportedly falsified his paperwork to get the maximum amount of money for the wolf, even though he killed it in the wrong area. Court documents say Lampers was reimbursed $1,250 more than he was eligible for because of where he claimed he killed the wolf.

A warrant was issued for Lampers’ arrest on Sept. 2, 2025, and he was booked and released the following day with a $600 bond. Lampers appeared in court on Monday, where his case was bound over to the district court. Further court hearings have not yet been scheduled.

If convicted, Lampers could face up to 27 and a half years in prison, and a lifetime revocation of his hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses.

Though Lampers has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.