16-year-old boy enters guilty plea for October 2025 shooting - East Idaho News

CASE UPDATE

16-year-old boy enters guilty plea for October 2025 shooting

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Bobby Jackson and public defender Jordan Crane during an initial appearance. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com
The following is taken from a news release from the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

BLACKFOOT – Bobby Grant Jackson pleaded guilty to second degree murder for killing Rebecca Rivera in Blackfoot on October 23, 2025.

RELATED | 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder after Blackfoot woman killed

The defendant’s Jan. 29 guilt plea was part part of a binding plea agreement in Bingham County District Court. If the agreement is accepted, the defendant will be bound to recommend no less than 20 years fixed and the State will be bound to recommend no more than 27 years fixed, with both parties being free
to argue the indeterminate portion of the sentence.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4 at 9 a.m.

