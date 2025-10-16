16-year-old charged with first-degree murder after Blackfoot mother killed - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 16-year-old appeared in court Friday morning after he allegedly shot a woman in the head in her trailer home.

Bobby Jackson is charged with the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Rebecca Rivera. EastIdahoNews.com has chosen to identify the juvenile because he has been charged as an adult.

The Idaho Juvenile Corrections Act states that a person 14 years of age or older charged with a serious felony offense is immediately treated as an adult.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jackson admitted to detectives on Friday morning that he shot Rivera in the head and killed her. Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley then amended the original charge of second-degree murder to first-degree murder based on the alleged confession.

Rebecca Rivera | Blackfoot Police Department

The details

The incident began Thursday around 12:50 p.m. when Blackfoot Police officers responded to a report of a stolen gun at State Hospital South.

The reporting party stated that a newer employee, identified as Jackson, had asked him to use the restroom, but he had been gone for a long time. The man went to his work truck to look for Jackson, and noticed that his handgun had been stolen from his lunchbox in the truck.

The man said he knew his gun was in the lunchbox because he had left it in there when he went hunting the night before.

Officers then went to a halfway home on North Shilling Avenue, where Jackson was living, and spoke with an employee who said that he had Jackson’s location on his phone, showing that he was at a gas station on 985 South Broadway Street. Officers later found security footage showing Jackson at this gas station.

Back at the hospital, officers were also able to find security footage reportedly showing Jackson getting into the work truck, going to the backseat, and grabbing something out of it.

Photos release by Blackfoot police during the search for Jackson. | Blackfoot Police Department

According to police reports, officers discovered Jackson was on probation out of Twin Falls for “pointing a fake gun at someone’s head to steal,” which was why he was living at a halfway house in Blackfoot.

Around 4 p.m., officers were called to a report of a death at a trailer home near 1159 South Broadway Street.

Officers say they found Rivera deceased in the back room of the trailer home with a gunshot wound to her head, a shell casing on the bed, but no gun in view. Detectives arrived and spoke to Rivera’s family, who said they walked over to her home after her daughter called and said her mother had not picked her up from school.

The family then found Rivera’s body.

Officers showed neighbors some pictures of Jackson. One of the neighbors said Jackson had been in front of his home earlier in the day, asking for a ride to Pocatello.

Detectives then decided to move Rivera’s body to see if she was lying on the gun, but they did not find one, leading them to investigate the death as a potential homicide.

Officers and detectives began searching for Jackson and discovered that security cameras at the trailer park, Bower’s Collision and the gas station had recorded him at each place.

Detectives also followed up with the original reporting party, who confirmed that Rivera had been shot with the same type of bullets that were in the gun that Jackson allegedly stole.

According to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department, police learned Jackson had walked away from the trailer park, quickly leaving Blackfoot and traveling to Chubbuck. It is not clear how he got there.

Jackson was later found at a home in Pocatello and taken into custody without incident. According to police reports, detectives interviewed Jackson on Friday morning, where he reportedly “admitted that he killed Rebecca Rivera.”

Court documents say he “made contact with Rivera, and after Rivera denied providing him with a ride, Bobby stated that he had a gun and ‘f*** it’.” He then reportedly told detectives that he “recognized Rivera and believed her brothers had killed his friend.”

When asked by detectives if he intended to kill Rivera as payback, he allegedly confirmed he did and said, “I put a bullet in her brain.”

Jackson is being held at the 3B Juvenile Detention Center in Idaho Falls on a $1 million bond.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6 in Bingham County.

If convicted, Jackson could face life in prison. According to the Federal Death Penalty Act, anyone under the age of 18 cannot be given the death penalty.

Though Jackson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.