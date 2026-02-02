 2 injured when gun discharges in Bingham County domestic dispute, sheriff's office says - East Idaho News
Blackfoot

2 injured when gun discharges in Bingham County domestic dispute, sheriff’s office says

  Published at  | Updated at
Lisa Lete

Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night
Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute Thursday evening when a gun was discharged, injuring two people. | File photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

BLACKFOOT — Some Bingham County residents were alarmed after scanner reports suggested two people had been shot at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Sgt. Devin Trujillo, who responded to the incident in south Bingham County, confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that a firearm was discharged during a domestic dispute.

Trujillo said two individuals were shot and suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The sergeant emphasized that the case involves a sensitive family matter, is under control and poses no threat to the public.

“This is all we can say about the incident for now,” Trujillo said. “We are still following up on the investigation.”

SUBMIT A CORRECTION