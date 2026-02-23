75-year-old man gets prison after detectives catch him looking at child pornography - East Idaho News

MACKAY — The Idaho Attorney General’s office announced the sentencing of a 75-year-old man after police found him looking at “thousands of images of child pornography.”

According to a news release from the AG’s Office, William Don Lindburg was sentenced on Feb. 10.

District Judge Darren B. Simpson sentenced Lindburg to a minimum of four years and a maximum of 20 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay at least $5,591 in court fines and fees.

RELATED | 74-year-old man allegedly tells detectives he was ‘looking at child pornography’ when they come to arrest him

Lindburg was initially charged with ten counts of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

According to court filings, Lindburg signed a plea agreement in which he agreed to plead guilty to two counts in exchange for the state dropping the remaining charges.

The case

According to court documents, on March 27, a detective with the Idaho State Police was assigned to a cybertip regarding child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and authorities were able to track it to Lindburg’s IP address in Mackay.

The tip reportedly showed that Lindburg had been watching sexual content of a child between the ages of 5 and 9 years old.

On April 10, detectives conducted surveillance on Lindburg’s home and positively identified him by matching him to his DMV photo. On May 29, a search warrant was served on Lindburg at his home.

When law enforcement knocked on his door, Lindburg allegedly confessed “he was looking at child pornography when (law enforcement) knocked on the door to serve the warrant.”

Detectives searched the bedroom, where Lindburg reportedly told them they would find “thousands of images of child pornography.”

According to police reports, inside the bedroom, Lindburg’s desktop computer was on and was displaying images of nude children on the screen. Lindburg also told detectives about a flash drive connected to the back of the computer, labeled “CP”.

On the flash drive, detectives said they found images and videos of children between the ages of 2 to 8 being raped and sexually assaulted.

Court records say Lindburg “has been viewing (child pornography) at least since 2017 based on some of the images recovered from the flash drive.”