A man missing since Tuesday has been found deceased - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A man reported missing earlier this week was found dead Friday morning in a remote area of Bingham County, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Deric F. Gardner, 42, was located around 10 a.m. in the Sellars Creek area, roughly five miles from where his van was discovered. Detectives with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Bingham County Coroner are now investigating his death, including whether factors beyond exposure to the elements may have played a role.

The search began Tuesday evening after deputies found Gardner’s van near the intersection of Bone Road and Blackfoot Reservoir Road. Footprints in the snow led away from the vehicle but disappeared in the rugged terrain, prompting an extensive overnight and early-morning search effort.

Crews from Bonneville and Bingham County Sheriff’s Offices, along with Search and Rescue volunteers, used drones and specialized winter rescue equipment during the operation. Additional assistance came from the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit, Bitterroot Search Dogs, Snake River Search Dogs, and several of Gardner’s friends and family members.

“Our thoughts are with the Gardner family at this time, and we appreciate the assistance from the many volunteers and search teams operating in constantly changing winter conditions and mountainous terrain,” the sheriff’s office said.