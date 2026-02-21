Adult wounded in accidental shooting involving child in Bear Lake County - East Idaho News

BEAR LAKE COUNTY — An adult was shot by a child in Bear Lake County earlier this week but is expected to be OK, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency released a statement Saturday morning saying deputies responded Wednesday to a report of an adult with gunshot wounds. The address where the incident occurred was not given.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation determined the victim was accidentally shot by a child, but officials did not give details on how the shooting happened. Authorities said the child does not live at the location where the shooting occurred.

The adult’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, the statement says.

EastIdahoNews.com received a tip on Friday that a 2-year-old child may have accidentally shot their father on Wednesday. But when we contacted the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to confirm the incident, officials declined to provide details pending an official statement.

In Saturday’s statement, the sheriff’s office also emphasized the importance of proper firearm safety, particularly in homes where children are present.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more information becomes available.