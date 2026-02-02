After decades in show business, Jay Osmond and wife Karina are radio hosts in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

From “The Andy Williams Show” as a kid to sold-out concerts worldwide, Jay Osmond has performed alongside his brothers for more than 50 years.

He and his wife, Karina, recently moved to Idaho Falls and are the hosts of a new radio show on Arrow 107.1.

On this episode of “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with the couple about the radio program, their ties to the area and why they love eastern Idaho.

Karina shares the story of how they met. Jay shares behind-the-scenes stories about his long career in show business. Jay recalls conversations he and his family have had with the Queen of England and Elton John about their faith. He and the rest of the family are devout members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jay shares how he became the drummer and the experience that caught the attention of the Beatles.

He also discusses his new stage musical, which is currently being licensed for performance in the U.S. Karina says they may or may not be in talks with a major theater in our region.

Jay ends the show with a tear-filled tribute to his brother, Wayne, who passed away last year at age 73.

If you’re a fan of the Osmonds or music in general, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.

