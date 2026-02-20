America250 celebrations coming to the Portneuf Valley - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary are coming to the Portneuf Valley.

This year, on July 4, 250 years will have passed since the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776. To celebrate the occasion, Congress established the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in July 2016 to oversee the momentous milestone.

Cities across the nation will take part in celebrating the 250th anniversary, including Pocatello and Chubbuck.

The City of Pocatello is forming a committee, the Pocatello America250 Ad Hoc Committee, to create a time capsule. And the City of Chubbuck passed a resolution at its council meeting Wednesday evening, officially expressing its intent to celebrate the anniversary as well.

The deadline to apply for Pocatello’s committee is on Friday, Feb. 20.

“This volunteer committee of nine will work to identify a location for the time capsule and items to be included, as well as plan the community celebration to dedicate the time capsule,” a news release reads.

The funds to put together this time capsule came from a state of Idaho grant.

People who are interested in applying before the day is finished can obtain an application at the Mayor’s office at 911 North 7th Avenue, visit the Advisory Committees link at pocatello.gov, or call (208) 234-6163.

Meeting dates and times for the committee have yet to be determined, and the work will be completed by the end of July this year.

The City of Chubbuck intends to celebrate the 250th anniversary at City Hall.

Wendy Butler, the mayor’s assistant, is still planning the event, but she told EastIdahoNews.com that it would begin with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by speeches from the city council, and that they would serve food to attendees.

And Bannock County will also be holding an anniversary celebration, scheduled to take place on Independence Day. Its website doesn’t have many details, but invites potential vendors or sponsors to email vendors@bannockcounty.gov.

EastIdahoNews.com will publish further details on these events as they become available.