Another DOE contractor at INL reduces staff by about 50 employees - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Layoffs and staff reductions are impacting more than one U.S. Department of Energy contractor operating at the Idaho National Laboratory.

On Wednesday, EastIdahoNews.com learned from INL officials that Battelle Energy Alliance staffers — likely fewer than 50 people — were let go through an involuntary separation program. INL spokeswoman Sarah Neumann did not provide an exact number, but said that BEA is “continuously adapting and aligning Idaho National Laboratory’s workforce to meet the needs of the nation and to support the Department of Energy’s priorities.”

On Thursday, EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Idaho Environmental Coalition, which manages nuclear waste cleanup operations at INL, to inquire about potential layoffs in its organization.

IEC spokesman J. Carter Harrison confirmed that last month, fewer than 50 employees were impacted by a voluntary separation program.

“In October 2025, Idaho Environmental Coalition implemented a voluntary separation program to align workforce skill needs with evolving operational priorities as the Department of Energy’s cleanup contractor. This restructuring went into effect in January 2026,” Harrison wrote in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

The IEC consistently employs around 1,600 people, according to Harrison.

Harrison was unable to verify any specifics regarding the reduction-in-force.

“It is IEC’s policy not to comment on specific personnel issues,” Harrison wrote.