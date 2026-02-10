Bath & Body Works returns with more retailers on the way at new Pine Ridge open air shopping center - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Nearly a year after demolition began at the former Pine Ridge Mall, redevelopment plans are taking shape with a mix of new and returning retailers.

The Pine Ridge Mall redevelopment project is being led by SimonCRE, which acquired the property in 2024. The company is transforming the former enclosed mall into a modern, open-air shopping center designed to attract major national retailers and new dining options.

Community interest remains high as residents await news of which businesses will be included in the redevelopment.

The project’s biggest draw is a new Target store, as SimonCRE previously announced. Initially, Kohl’s was also slated for the redevelopment; however, it is no longer part of the plans, according to the SimonCRE website.

Now, that list includes the confirmed return of the popular Bath & Body Works.

“I can confirm that Bath & Body Works will be returning. They will be adjacent to Buckle,” Nick Robello, director of marketing for SimonCRE, told EastIdahoNews.com.

Bath & Body Works operated for many years as one of Pine Ridge Mall’s busiest national tenants, known for its body care products, fragrances and seasonal candles. Developers say its return is expected to resonate with longtime shoppers who frequented the mall before its closure and demolition.

SimonCRE has confirmed that retailers Buckle, Shoe Show, and Deseret Books will remain. Hobby Lobby, American Red Cross and Planet Fitness will also retain their locations on the property.

Robello said additional retailers are also committed to the redevelopment, including home furnishings and soft-goods stores. Specific business names have not yet been released.

“We are also pursuing restaurant options for the center, but there’s nothing I can officially share at this time,” he said.

A map of the new Pine Ridge open-air shopping center| Image: SimonCRE

Robello said construction remains on schedule, with completion of the project projected for next March.

As construction continues, SimonCRE expects to announce additional tenants in the coming months, further shaping the future of one of east Idaho’s most recognizable retail sites.

“We are happy to hear that the community is excited,” Robello said. “We are very excited to be redeveloping the mall and to make major retailers available to the community.”