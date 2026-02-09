Blackfoot women behind Bless Blackfoot prepare for special blessing day - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — What began as a simple observation among three friends has grown into a nonprofit focused on helping community members meet basic needs, with no applications, eligibility requirements or judgment.

Now a newly formed nonprofit, Bless Blackfoot, founded by Melissa Helton, Christa Allmon and Amber Heer, provides free clothing, baby things, toys, and other household items to anyone who needs them through “Community Blessing Days” held throughout the year.

The idea took shape after the women attended a local sustainability swap a few years ago and noticed a disconnect.

“There was an overwhelming amount of donated goods, but not a clear path for that generosity to reach the people who needed it most,” said Helton, the organization’s president. “We realized there was a gap, and we felt called to fill it.”

Bless Blackfoot was built around a simple mission: remove barriers and meet people where they are. There are no income requirements, age limits or proof-of-need questions, and anyone is welcome.

“We noticed a segment of people who didn’t qualify for traditional assistance and still have real needs,” said vice president Christa Allmon. “We knew our community could do better, and we believed we could help make that happen.”

“These are working people, people with jobs, who just don’t make enough to cover everything,” said secretary Amber Heer. “Sometimes they need something but have to give something else up. We can often help with that. We’re the connection.”

That belief quickly turned into action. The group began hosting Community Blessing Days four times a year, events that draw hundreds of people and often distribute all donated items within hours. The next Blessing Day is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Moreland.

Bless Blackfoot “Blessing Days” offer many free items, all of which are put to good use by community members who need them. | Courtesy photo

Bless Blackfoot accepts clothing, shoes, kitchen items, household goods and baby things. For safety and sanitation reasons, the organization does not accept mattresses, cribs or car seats, except in rare, verified circumstances.

Helton said the nonprofit also serves donors who want to know their items are going directly to people in the community.

“Thrift stores are convenient, but people often want to bless someone directly or know where their donations are actually going,” she said. “This gives them a way to do that.”

Beyond meeting immediate needs, the founders also emphasize sustainability by keeping usable items out of landfills and repurposing belongings others no longer need.

As the organization grows, so do its needs. Volunteers are needed on Feb. 26 and 27 ahead of the upcoming Blessing Day. Also needed are more board members and an additional storage unit or building to house donations.

“Bless Blackfoot is labor-intensive, and we take stewardship very seriously,” Allmon said. “We’ve already tracked our volunteer hours at over 3,000 and stayed accountable.”

Heer said volunteering also creates lasting impact beyond the events themselves.

“I bring my kids with me. My nine-year-old daughter is the toy manager and organizes all the toys,” she said. “It teaches them work ethic and plants the seed in them to be givers.”

All ages of volunteers pitch in to help with Bless Blackfoot “Blessing Days” and as the organization grows, more are always welcome. | Courtesy photo

The women say the most gratifying moments come from witnessing quiet transformations, from children finding school clothes they need to adults arriving with worn-out shoes and leaving with dignity and relief.

“This kind of giving changes you,” Helton said. “It reminds people that others care and that there is still good in the world.”

Now officially a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Bless Blackfoot can accept monetary donations and is seeking long-term community support.

Those interested in volunteering, joining the board, donating or offering storage space can apply online at: blessblackfoot.org. Or, by calling (208) 604-0255 or emailing: blessblackfoot@gmail.com.