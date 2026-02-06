Bonneville County Jail deputy honored with MVP award from police foundation - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy known for his tireless work ethic was honored Thursday night during a Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation luncheon.

Deputy Reily Foster, who has served the county for about six years, was named the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office MVP for his leadership, professionalism and dedication to the agency.

Foster works full-time at the Bonneville County Jail and is known for regularly volunteering for overtime shifts to ensure the jail remains fully staffed. Despite juggling the demands of law enforcement with running a farm outside of work, colleagues say he consistently arrives with a positive attitude and strong sense of accountability.

His influence extends throughout the jail, where his energy and example often motivate other deputies. Foster previously served as a Lead Deputy — a role he earned through sound judgment, leadership and alignment with the office’s core values.

Foster embodies HITRA — honesty, integrity, trust, respect and accountability — and “purposefully lives” the mission of the Sheriff’s Office without needing reminders.

Recently, he took on an additional responsibility as the primary caretaker for Walter, the jail’s new emotional support dog. Foster has spent countless hours training and preparing Walter to serve both staff and inmates, demonstrating what supervisors describe as remarkable selflessness.

Colleagues noted that Foster never seeks recognition, instead putting others first and approaching every assignment with humility.

Foster was among five officers honored at the banquet. EastIdahoNews.com will share a story and video about each recipient over the next five days.

Watch Foster’s video in the player above.