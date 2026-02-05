Local law enforcement officers honored during awards ceremony - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Five members of local law enforcement were recognized on Thursday for their bravery and dedication to the community.

The Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation 2025 Law Enforcement Awards ceremony was held at Melaleuca headquarters and honored local law enforcement from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and the Idaho State Police.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton emceed the event and video segments focusing on each recipient were shown before the officer received their award from the foundation.

The first award for MVP at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office went to Deputy Reily Foster.

Deputy Reily Foster | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

According to his nomination, Foster has been with the sheriff’s office for six years as a detention deputy and recently took on an additional responsibility as the primary caretaker for the jail’s new emotional support dog, Walter.

“It’s worth noting that Deputy Foster doesn’t need to be reminded of our mission; he purposefully lives it,” says the nomination. “Foster embodies HITRA (Honesty, Integrity, Trust, Respect, Accountability) to its core and maintains it in every aspect of his life. Even before joining the Sheriff’s Office, his values already aligned with our core purpose.”

The award for MVP at the Idaho Falls Police Department went to Officer Dustin Cook.

Officer Dustin Cook with the Idaho Falls Police Department. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

His nomination states that he was involved in a recent officer-involved shooting and demonstrated “remarkable composure and leadership under extreme pressure.”

“On patrol, Officer Cook is known as the ‘Babe Ruth’ of his team – the cleanup hitter who can always be relied upon when the situation is most difficult,” the nomination says. “His calm, steady nature and wealth of experience make him a trusted teammate who consistently provides support and demonstrates outstanding tactical ability.”

Cook is also honored for his personal resilience after losing his wife to her three-year battle with ALS. Cook also received a Secret Santa gift in 2024. Watch that video here.

Next, the MVP award at the Idaho State Police went to Sergeant Amanda Ward.

Idaho State Police Sergeant Amanda Ward was award Idaho State Police MVP during the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation award ceramony. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Ward serves as a TAC Officer at the Training Academy, a TAC for ILEADS Youth Training, and is an active member of the Honor Guard.

“Beyond her operational and training duties, Sergeant Ward also demonstrates a deep commitment to officer wellness and leadership development,” says her nomination. “She is a Peer Support Representative for District Six and has completed the FBI’s LEEDA leadership training. Her dedication to personal and professional growth is matched only by her results in the field—leading District Six in both DUI and drug arrests.”

Next, the winner for law enforcement officer of the year went to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sergeant Bryan Lovell.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Bryan Lovell was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the year during Thursday’s ceremony by the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Lovell has been in law enforcement since 1994 and has been working for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office since July 2001 in many roles, such as a patrol deputy, a detective in both general detectives and special investigations, a patrol sergeant, warrants and extraditions, supervised the School Resource Officer team, and his current role of Public Information Officer.

“As the Sheriff’s Office PIO, Sgt. Lovell has built strong and committed relationships with many of the local news outlets and area reporters,” says his nomination. “These relationships have built a communication network that has benefited the Sheriff’s Office and the community for many years, sharing vital information in the form of news releases and increased community engagement.”

Lovell also serves on the DARE board, is the current president of the State of Idaho Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, is an Executive board member of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s FOP, and works with the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, among many other things.

Lastly, the winner of the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation’s Leader in Law Enforcement Award is Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson

Johnson was appointed and sworn in as the police chief by former Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper in 2017 and has served in the role ever since.

“After his appointment, his leadership style motivated officers throughout the department. His approach improved morale, fostered unity, and reinforced pride in service,” says his nomination. “One example was his introduction and encouragement of challenge coins, which became a meaningful way to recognize service, build camaraderie, and reinforce departmental values.”

Throughout his time as police chief, Johnson worked to secure a new police station, which his nomination says had a large impact on the community.

“Chief Johnson worked with a citizens committee and the Idaho Falls City Council to develop a forward-thinking vision for the new facility’s location and tirelessly led its completion,” says the nomination. “The impact of this achievement extended well beyond the police department: relocating the station created space in the courthouse for a new, critically needed courtroom, benefiting the entire county.”

EastIdahoNews.com will be posting videos featuring each winner over the next five days. Watch the entire awards ceremony in the video player above.