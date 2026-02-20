Chubbuck man killed in workplace accident at former mine near Soda Springs - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — A Chubbuck man was fatally crushed in an accident at a former phosphate mine near Soda Springs on Tuesday.

Frank Julian Johnson, 55, of Chubbuck, died during the incident at the Rasmussen Valley Reclamation Project around 2:15 p.m.

Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and other local emergency units responded to the incident.

Johnson was working for Western States on Kiewit Mining Group equipment at the time of the incident.

EastIdahonews.com received a statement from Western States Equipment, saying, “We are deeply saddened by a workplace incident that resulted in the loss of a team member. On behalf of Western States Equipment Company, our hearts are with the employee’s family, loved ones and coworkers during this very difficult time.”

“Our focus right now is on supporting those affected and cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities,” the statement continues. “Out of respect for the family, we will share additional information only as it is confirmed and appropriate. We appreciate your understanding and compassion in this difficult time.”

Kiewit Mining Group is the Itafos contractor for the Rasmussen Valley Reclamation Project. It worked to clean up and restore land disturbed by mining, then returning it to usable habitat, grazing land and natural terrain once mining ended.

Caribou County Coroner Casey Batterton said it has been a rough few days since the accident.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to Frank Johnson’s family, friends and co-workers during this tragic time,” Batterton said.

Johnson’s arrangements are under the care of Cornelison Funeral Home in Pocatello.