Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new apostle - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Clark G. Gilbert, the former president of Brigham Young University-Idaho, has been called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced.

He was called Wednesday and ordained Thursday by President Dallin H. Oaks and members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve, according to a news release.

Elder Gilbert, 55, has served as a General Authority Seventy since 2021 and as Commissioner of the Church Educational System. Born in Oakland, California, and raised in Arizona, he previously led BYU–Idaho, BYU–Pathway Worldwide, Deseret News and Deseret Digital Media.

Speaking from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, Elder Gilbert said his new calling is centered on pointing people to Jesus Christ.

“If people all across the world will look to Him, He will make their lives better, more meaningful, more joyful,” he said.

Elder Gilbert holds degrees from BYU, Stanford and Harvard and has long emphasized the link between faith, education and individual potential. He has served in multiple Church callings, including missionary in Japan, bishop and Area Seventy. He fills the vacancy in the quorum created by the death of President Jeffrey R. Holland on Dec. 27.

He and his wife, Christine, married in 1994 and have eight children.