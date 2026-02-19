Cooking fire causes extensive smoke damage at duplex - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters responded to a cooking fire at a two-story duplex Wednesday night that caused extensive smoke damage.

According to a release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, dispatch received a report of a gas oven on fire with smoke filling the home on Reynard Lane around 7:50 p.m.

The family in the home safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. Crews found a fire that reportedly started at the cooking stove and extended into the wall behind it.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, limiting the spread to a small area around the stove. Crews then ventilated the home to remove smoke, which spread throughout the residence and caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the main floor.

Intermountain Gas Company responded to the scene to secure and shut off the gas service while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters, according to the release.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department reminds residents to use caution when cooking, keep flammable materials away from heat sources and ensure working smoke alarms are installed on every level of the home.