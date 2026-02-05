Coroner determines cause of death for Boise woman found in U-Haul in Meridian - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — The coroner has determined the cause of death for a woman who was found in a U-Haul.

In October, the Meridian Police Department told the Idaho Statesman that it responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a U-Haul truck in a business parking lot on North Eagle Road in Meridian.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 45-year-old Shawna Helling, of Boise, and confirmed that officials found her dead at the scene. The office said it needed additional time to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Coroner records recently obtained by the Statesman listed Helling’s cause of death as “1,1-Difluoroethane Intoxication” and the manner of death as an accident.

