Coroner identifies two people who died in apparent murder-suicide - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A coroner has identified two people who died in an Idaho Falls home after what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez identified the two as James Herring, 39, and April Wielang, 47.

Sanchez says there was a firearm involved, but it is unclear how it was used. The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

According to LinkedIn, the two were attorneys and had been law partners at Wielang & Herring PLLC. Idaho Secretary of State records show the Idaho Falls legal practice was dissolved several years ago.

Family social media posts indicate the two were also in a romantic relationship.

In a news release, the Idaho Falls Police Department says dispatch received a report about a possible suicide around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19. The caller stated that they had received a letter in the mail from a family member that appeared to be a suicide note.

Police say the letter included statements that indicated two people, Herring and Wielang, had planned a murder-suicide. The letter reportedly stated that they would be found at a home on the 1700 block of Rainier Street.

Officers responded to the home and found the couple deceased.

According to the news release, both Herring and Wielang planned, cooperated in and completed a murder-suicide.