Crumbling rock, unstable conditions due to tunnel fire extend Fremont County trail closure - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Caribou-Targhee National Forest Service officials say a portion of the Railroad Grade Trail near Ashton, a popular route for snowmobilers and hikers, remains closed as of Feb. 5 due to crumbling rock and unstable conditions following a tunnel fire inside the historic Bear Gulch railroad tunnel in Fremont County.

The fire was first confirmed on Jan. 25 inside the Bear Gulch railroad tunnel, about half a mile from the Bear Gulch parking area along the Railroad Right-of-Way Trail.

Since then, fire personnel have observed significant rockfall in and around the tunnel, prompting officials to extend an emergency closure order issued last week.

According to forest officials, the tunnel, adjacent slope and wooden structural support features have been compromised, increasing the risk of additional rockfall that could impact the trail corridor. Crews say these unstable conditions pose ongoing hazards to the public and firefighters in the area.

As a result, the Forest Service has issued an Emergency Closure Order for Railroad Grade Trail 001, extending from the Bear Gulch trailhead north to the junction with Forest Service Road 154 (Warm River Springs Road), about 10 miles northeast of Ashton. Public access is prohibited while suppression and mitigation efforts continue, and the closure will remain in place until officials determine the area is safe to reopen.

“We really want to emphasize that this area is closed for the public’s safety,” Thomas Pence, a public information officer with the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, told EastIdahoNews.com last week.

“This closure will remain in place until it is deemed safe for reopening,” according to a news release Wednesday.

While fire-related closures are uncommon during the winter months, forest officials said they are a critical tool for protecting the public and emergency personnel from unreasonable hazards. Due to repeated incursions into the closure area, fire personnel will continue patrolling the area to maintain a safe operational environment.

The Tunnel Fire is estimated at .25 acres and continues to exhibit creeping and smoldering behavior. The cause remains under investigation, and one structure has been damaged. Forest officials are urging the public to respect closure orders and avoid the area for their own safety.

More information and updates on the Bear Gulch tunnel fire can be found here.