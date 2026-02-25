Deputy breaks arm while chasing wanted felon who officers say ran from traffic stop - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man wanted for multiple warrants was arrested Tuesday after he ran from police during a traffic stop, and one of the deputies who chased after him left the scene in an ambulance with a broken arm.

Ryker Thomas Masson, 29, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.

According to court filings, Masson currently has a bench warrant in two cases. The first, for possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple probation violations. The second is for possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle near Broadway Street and Skyline Drive around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Masson was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle, and immediately “exited the passenger side and fled on foot.”

Idaho Falls Police officers also responded to the area to assist.

Deputies chased Masson through an empty lot near a Walgreens store to an alleyway. During the chase, deputies say they deployed a Taser while yelling for Masson to stop, until the man complied and was arrested.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies respond to an area near Broadway Street and Skyline Drive in Idaho Falls on Tuesday after deputies say a wanted felon ran from a traffic stop. | Courtesy photo

Masson was reportedly seen throwing items as he was running away. The items that were later recovered included a needle believed to be drug paraphernalia, the release says.

During the chase, the sheriff’s office says a deputy who was part of the initial traffic stop lost his footing and fell on a concrete curb, causing him to break his arm. Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to the scene, and the deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Masson was also transported by deputies to the hospital for a medical clearance before being taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond had not been set as of Wednesday morning.

Masson is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to one year in jail for the new charge.

Ryker Masson | Bonneville County Jail

Though Masson has been accused of these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.