Early morning two-vehicle crash sends motorcyclist to hospital with major injuries - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a motorcycle crash on Broadway Avenue near the northbound on-ramp to I-15.

Two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a motorcycle were involved, and the driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with significant injuries, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokesperson Jessica Clements. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Westbound lanes on Broadway were closed from the KJ’s “Boozers” gas station to the west side of the underpass until shortly after 10 a.m.

Officers say drivers should expect congestion in the area. EastIdahoNews.com will update as soon as we learn more.