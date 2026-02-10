FBI releases video, photos of person linked to disappearance of Nancy Guthrie - East Idaho News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie more than a week ago released the first surveillance images Tuesday, showing a masked person on her porch the night she went missing.

Authorities searching for the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie have not identified any suspects of persons of interest. FBI Director Kash Patel posted the images on X.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel said. “Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

FBI

FBI

The FBI has also not identified any suspects or persons of interest in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, Connor Hagan, a spokesperson for the FBI, said in a statement. The agency is operating a 24-hour command post equipped with investigative teams and crisis management experts while asking for help from the public.

The agency is asking anyone with information to call (800) CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

“Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home,” Hagan said.

In this image provided by NBCUniversal, Savannah Guthrie, right, her mom Nancy speak, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in New York. | Nathan Congleton, NBCUniversal via Associated Press

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Jan. 31. Investigators believe she was taken from her home near Tuscon against her will. DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie’s front porch was a match to her.

Multiple press outlets have received alleged ransom letters during the past week. At least one letter made monetary demands and set deadlines for receiving the money.

Savannah and her siblings have made pleas on video for their mother’s safe return.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.