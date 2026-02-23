GALLERY: 2,100 high school athletes compete at the Simplot Games - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — For one weekend each February, Pocatello becomes more than just a city in Idaho. It becomes a national epicenter of high school track and field.
Each year, some 2,100 athletes and thousands of spectators descend into the Pocatello Holt Arena for the Simplot Games, one of the nation’s premier high school indoor track meets.
What began as a regional competition in 1979 has grown into a nationally recognized event, a chance for athletes to test themselves against the best in the country, set personal records and catch the attention of college recruiters.