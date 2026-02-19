High-traffic road in Rexburg closed due to winter weather - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A busy road in Rexburg is closed Thursday morning due to winter weather.

According to a Facebook post from the Rexburg Police Department, University Boulevard is closed as of 10 a.m. between 5th West and 7th South due to snowdrifts.

Plows are currently working to open the road, and officers are directing traffic at detours.

University Boulevard is closed between 5th West and 7th South due to snowdrifts. | Rexburg Police Department

“Welcome to Snowmageddon 2026, where the lanes are made up and the points don’t matter,” says the post.

Officers encourage drivers to use alternative routes and expect delays in the area. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story when conditions change.