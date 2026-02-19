High-traffic road in Rexburg closed due to winter weather - East Idaho News

High-traffic road in Rexburg closed due to winter weatherPublished at
REXBURG — A busy road in Rexburg is closed Thursday morning due to winter weather.
According to a Facebook post from the Rexburg Police Department, University Boulevard is closed as of 10 a.m. between 5th West and 7th South due to snowdrifts.
Plows are currently working to open the road, and officers are directing traffic at detours.
“Welcome to Snowmageddon 2026, where the lanes are made up and the points don’t matter,” says the post.
Officers encourage drivers to use alternative routes and expect delays in the area. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story when conditions change.
This weather-related story is brought to you by Pony Express Car Wash, Idaho's premier express car wash destination, renowned for its commitment to exceptional service and quality. Voted the No. 1 car wash company in Idaho for three consecutive years, we pride ourselves on delivering an unparalleled experience for every vehicle and customer. Our state-of-the-art facility utilizes name-brand soaps and cutting-edge equipment to ensure your car receives the ultimate clean. Established in eastern Idaho in 2019, Pony Express is proud to be a locally owned and operated company that caters to the unique car washing needs of our Idaho Friends and neighbors. We invite you to experience the difference at Pony Express, where your satisfaction is our ultimate goal.