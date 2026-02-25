Horseman throughout eastern Idaho gearing up for third annual Teton Horse Experience - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Renowned horse trainer Craig Cameron will be the keynote presenter at the third annual Teton Horse Experience.

The three-day event will be held at the Wind River Arena in Rigby from March 13 to March 15. It’s a unique event celebrating “the profound connection between humans and horses,” according to its website, and offers a “dynamic space for learning, growth, and inspiration.”

Cameron — a Texas native who has won numerous awards, including an induction into the All Cowboy & Arena Champions Hall of Fame in 2024 — is one of at least 11 presenters who will attend.

Event founder Darci Parry tells EastIdahoNews.com Cameron will be focusing on reining techniques and transitions through obstacle courses, and how to make your horse a calm and reliable partner.

“He’s a legend in the horse world,” Parry says of Cameron. “He has an amazing personality. He will make you laugh, and he can engage an audience really well.”

A variety of local presenters will also be there. Among them is Mike Frazier, owner of Frazier Equine Services in Ririe. The business provides a full range of farrier and equine dental services, according to its Facebook page.

The title of his presentation is “Read Between the Growth Rings: What Your Horse’s Hooves Are Trying to Tell You.”

Shelby Ketchum from Kuna and Ryan Butterwick from Alberta, Canada, will give separate presentations on mustangs and halter-breaking a horse, respectively.

Following a recent strain of equine herpes virus, Dr. Josh Harper, an equine vet from Tremonton, Utah, will discuss the fears and frustrations associated with the disease and provide strategies to minimize the risk for horse owners.

RELATED | Idaho horse owners urged to protect herds as equine herpesvirus spreads regionally

State Brand Inspector Cody Burlile will also be there to discuss the purpose of branding, why it matters when buying or selling a horse, and what’s required for your horse to travel in and out of state. He’ll even be conducting some brand inspections on-site.

Matt Cazier, owner of Diamond Ranch Saddle Company in Rexburg, will talk about saddle fit and construction.

Matt Cazier at a recent presentation | Courtesy Mike Cazier

After 13 years in business, Cazier says finding the proper fit of the horse and the rider is the key to a pleasant riding experience.

“If the shape of the bars (on the wood frame of the saddle) doesn’t match the back of the horse, there’s a lot of physical damage that can happen to the horse,” Cazier says. “I work really hard on balance and (helping customers) be centered with their horse.”

As he was getting started in this profession, Cazier says an English saddle-maker taught him how to fit a saddle using a thermal camera. Using a camera “takes all the guesswork” out of making a saddle and allows a perfect fit.

Cazier says one of the most prevalent issues he encounters is the saddle’s angle and the rock being too wide, which causes the cinch to be off balance.

“When it’s too wide up front, all that weight dumps right up front. The purpose for the bar of a saddle tree is to distribute the pressure front to back and top to bottom evenly,” Cazier explains.

One of Matt Cazier’s saddles. | Courtesy Matt Cazier

Cazier says his saddle trees are designed a little differently, and he’s planning to bring one to the event for demonstration. He encourages anyone with saddle or behavioral issues resulting from saddle challenges to attend.

“We’re going to learn about fitting and how that works with the mechanics of the horse,” Cazier says. “Then, we’re going to put (the saddle tree) on some horses so they can see in real time what I’m talking about.”

Jake Harvath of Utah, who recently completed a 6,000-mile ride from the Beehive State to the Atlantic Coast and back, will speak at a fundraiser in connection with the event on March 13. It will be held at Function Junction, 920 East Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls, and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED | Utah horseman concludes 6,000-mile ride through 25 states to spotlight the wild horse crisis

In addition to the presenters, Parry says they’ve added a youth training competition to the 2026 event. Youth between 8 and 17 have been working with starter colts for the last several months in preparation for a freestyle pattern competition. Participants will show the crowd what progress they’ve made with their animals.

Parry says one of the contestants started in December and is now riding and roping off of his horse without a bridle. He’s reportedly using his legs to control it.

The winner of the youth training competition will win a new saddle.

RELATED | Experts giving live demonstrations at Teton Horse Experience

Parry says she’s thrilled with the response to the Teton Horse Experience in previous years and is excited to return for a third year.

“The only reason we go through the hill to put this on is because we have been told it changes lives,” Parry says. “People have been able to find friends, resources and help and to use this experience as a networking (tool for their specific needs).

“We’re challenging each other, learning together and making ourselves better,” co-founder Katie Barnes adds. “I think it’s so important to provide a spot where kids can share their talents, and I’m so excited to share that with this next generation of kids.”

More than 40 vendors will be on-hand at the Teton Horse Experience. A schedule of events is available online. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.