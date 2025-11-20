Idaho horse owners urged to protect herds as equine herpesvirus spreads regionally - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is urging horse owners to halt travel and cancel upcoming equine events after multiple cases of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 (EHV-1) were confirmed in horses linked to events in Texas and Oklahoma.

Neurologic EHV-1 has been confirmed in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana among horses that attended recent competitive events. While no cases have been reported in Idaho, state officials warn the virus is highly contagious and can spread quickly if not taken seriously.

EHV-1 is a contagious and potentially fatal virus that can cause respiratory illness, spontaneous abortions in pregnant mares, and, in severe cases, neurologic disease. It spreads through direct horse-to-horse contact, airborne particles from coughing or snorting, and contaminated equipment, clothing or tack.

Because of the elevated risk, the Idaho State Veterinarian is strongly recommending that horse owners, trainers and event organizers temporarily stop transporting or hauling horses and immediately implement strict biosecurity practices to protect Idaho horses.

Dr. McKenzie Weisser, a veterinarian at Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck, said local horse owners need to stay vigilant.

“This is a serious situation, and a few horses have already died from it,” Weisser said. “Our recommendation is to avoid all shows and any place where horses are around other horses.”

Horse trainer Todd Fitch of Arbon Valley noted that the situation comes just as horse owners are preparing for major national events, including the NCHA World Championship Futurity Sale in Fort Worth, Texas, beginning Nov. 30 — an event that attracts horse owners from Idaho and across the country.

“As a trainer, you have to evaluate how serious the situation is and if it’s worth the risk,” Fitch said. “I’d ask my veterinarian about any vaccinations available or if it’s best to just stay away.”

Weisser said anyone who has recently attended a horse event — or still plans to — should take extra precautions.

“If you’ve been to horse events, you should quarantine your horses for two weeks and wear boots and coveralls when tending them, then change clothes before handling other horses,” she said.

She added that Idaho’s six-month extended health certificates — a state-issued travel document that allows horses to move between participating states without needing a new health certificate for each trip — will be suspended for any horses taken to events during this outbreak.

What horse owners should do

ISDA asks that any Idaho horse owners who attended or were near the affected events contact the Idaho State Veterinarian immediately.

Exposed horses should be quarantined for 21 days and monitored closely. Symptoms may take up to 21 days to appear, and infected horses can shed the virus before showing signs.

While EHV-1 is highly contagious to horses, ISDA noted that it cannot infect humans.

Possible symptoms of EHV-1 include:

Fever

Nasal discharge or coughing

Depression or lethargy

Neurologic signs such as stumbling, incoordination, hind-limb weakness, head tilt, urine dribbling, loss of tail tone or lying down

Abortions in pregnant mares

Biosecurity recommendations are available at https://agri.idaho.gov/animals/animal-disease/equine-herpesvirus/.

Horse owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if symptoms appear.