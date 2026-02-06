INL’s new SparkLab program offers high school students hands-on research experience - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — High school juniors and seniors interested in science, engineering, math and real-world research now have a new opportunity to work alongside professional scientists through a new hands-on program at the Idaho National Laboratory.

The lab’s new SparkLab program offers students a mentor-guided research experience that gives them a closer look at how scientific discoveries occur outside the classroom. Participants will collaborate directly with INL researchers, develop their own projects and explore how science and technology are shaping the future of energy.

Program organizers say SparkLab is designed not only to give students hands-on research experience, but also to help them better understand what a STEM career actually looks like beyond the classroom. STEM — which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — includes a wide range of careers focused on problem-solving, research, innovation, and real-world applications, jobs that are in demand across Idaho and the nation.

McKenzie Duncan, a STEM communications specialist with the Idaho National Laboratory, said the program gives students a clearer picture of how their interests can translate into future careers.

“By giving students hands-on experience and the opportunity to work alongside INL experts, we help them see what STEM looks like beyond the classroom,” Duncan told EastIdahoNews.com. “These experiences help students build confidence, gain practical skills, and see how their interests could turn into future careers.”

Duncan said programs like SparkLab also help strengthen the region’s future workforce by connecting local students to opportunities close to home. The experience can support senior projects, strengthen college applications, and help students take meaningful steps toward STEM education and careers while still in high school.

The SparkLab program runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Fridays, March 20 through May 30, at the Critical Materials and Energy Systems Innovation Center (formerly the Center for Advanced Energy Studies). Over the three-month session, students will learn research methods, strengthen problem-solving skills, and work with mentors to design and complete a project focused on real scientific challenges.

At the end of the program, students will present their work during a public research showcase where projects will be evaluated by INL experts. Top-performing participants will also have the opportunity to earn scholarships based on the quality of their research and presentations.

Students from regional high schools who are curious about science, interested in research, or considering careers in technology, engineering or science communication are encouraged to apply.

SparkLab is part of INL’s broader commitment to supporting local students through internships, STEM outreach, classroom partnerships and career-exploration programs that connect education with real-world innovation.

Applications are due Feb. 27. To apply, click here.

Students and parents with questions can contact Cait McGraw, K-12 STEM Education & Outreach, via email at caitlin.mcgraw@inl.gov or at (208) 526-9399, for additional details.