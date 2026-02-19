Jon Schmidt from The Piano Guys answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Jon Schmidt is a renowned pianist, composer, and author who had a successful solo career with multiple albums before forming the popular musical group The Piano Guys with friends in 2010.

Videos featuring The Piano Guys have been viewed millions of times and the group has toured around the world.

Jon will be in Rexburg on Saturday performing his first solo show in ten years as he’s helping raise funds to support the historic Rexburg Tabernacle restoration.

Here’s what I asked Jon:

You will be performing in Rexburg on Saturday night. What brings you to eastern Idaho?

Why did you become interested in playing the piano and how old were you?

You’re known for your role in The Piano Guys. What made you start the group and did you ever think it’d be so popular?

Your daughter tragically passed away after falling while hiking in 2016. How did music help you cope with her death?

If you could perform with anyone in the world, who would you choose?

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Learn more about Jon’s Rexburg concert here. You can follow The Piano Guys on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.