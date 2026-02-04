Kingpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to close, plans new restaurant - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A unique dining experience in Pocatello is preparing for a transition after just two years in business.

Kingpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, located at 1599 Yellowstone Ave., in the Costco parking lot in the building that previously housed Chili’s and Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, will close its doors on Feb. 28.

Management says the restaurant will reopen soon under a new concept designed to better serve the local economy.

Kingpot offered an interactive, cook-it-yourself dining experience that set it apart from traditional restaurants. Diners paid a flat, all-you-can-eat price and were seated at tables equipped with built-in grills or hot-pot burners.

Customers selected raw meats, vegetables and other ingredients from the menu, which were brought to the table to be cooked by diners themselves, allowing guests to control cooking time, portion sizes and flavor combinations throughout the meal.

The restaurant is owned by Josh Gonzales, who also owns nearby Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar.

Manager Bing Yang said the decision to close Kingpot was not an easy one, noting the restaurant developed a loyal customer base during its two-year run.

“We have a lot of great customers,” Yang told EastIdahoNews.com. “This is not fast food. It takes a lot of time, and the price point was between $25 and $30, which is a lot in this economy.”

Yang said those factors led ownership to rethink the concept and pivot to something more affordable while still offering fresh, customizable meals.

The space will be remodeled and reopened as Souper Bowl Mongolian Grill, a new restaurant where customers will choose their own ingredients, but the food will be cooked for them by staff — a model Yang believes will appeal to a broader range of diners.

An opening date for Souper Bowl Mongolian Grill is anticipated sometime in March, though an exact date has not yet been announced.

In the meantime, Yang encouraged residents who haven’t yet visited Kingpot to do so before its final day of service.

The restaurant is also selling its Korean BBQ cooking tables. Anyone interested in purchasing one is encouraged to contact the restaurant directly at 208-240-6323.

Korean BBQ cooking tables similar to this one are available to purchase from Kingpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot as the restaurant prepares to go out of business. | File photo

Staff at Kingpot expressed appreciation to the community for its support over the past two years.

“The decision wasn’t easy, but unfortunately it had to be done,” Gonzales said in a Facebook post announcing the closure. “If you haven’t tried it yet or put it on the back burner, let’s send her off with a bang. Thank you so much.”