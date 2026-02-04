Man accused of raping teen 'near nightly' and impregnated her twice because wife couldn't have children - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 54-year-old man was arrested after police say he raped a young girl for years in the early 2000s in order to raise her children with his wife, who was unable to get pregnant.

Lyle Allen Wolski is charged with one count of felony rape.

According to court documents, a deputy with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was asked by a victim in 2025 to reopen a rape case she reported in 2021.

The victim said she initially did not want to pursue the report in 2021 because she was “scared of repercussions from the alleged offenders, Lyle Wolski and (his wife, who has not been charged).”

Records say the victim described living with Wolski and his wife from 2001, when she was 15 years old, until “late into (the victim’s) adulthood.”

The victim says that when she was 15 years old, Wolski and his wife “convinced her to have sexual intercourse with (Wolski) in order to have a child for (the couple),” as Wolski’s wife was unable to get pregnant.

Court documents say Wolski and his wife talked with the victim and multiple other female relatives about their plans to try to have a child, but only through having sexual intercourse with Wolski.

When they asked the victim, she reportedly stated she “was not interested because she was too young to have a baby.” Wolski’s wife reportedly told her that the child “would always know (the victim) as its mother, and that (the couple) wouldn’t try keeping the child from her.”

She claims that she asked the couple to wait until after she was an adult to attempt a pregnancy, but was told they “had to try right away or (Wolski’s wife) would end up ‘in the psych ward.’”

The victim says she was allegedly groomed and manipulated into having sexual intercourse on a “near nightly basis.”

The first incidence of sexual assault reportedly occurred in December 2001, when Wolski raped the victim while watching a movie and told her that his “wife knew this was happening and was okay with it.” Court records state that Wolski’s wife would “join in with them and perform or have (the victim) perform sexual acts on each other.”

The victim reportedly got pregnant for the first time in 2002, and gave birth to a boy in September at EIRMC when she was 16 years old.

She claims that she continued to be raped by Wolski and his wife, and says they used her son as leverage against her, threatening to “keep her son from her if she didn’t do what they wanted.”

Soon after the birth of her first son, the victim says Wolski and his wife bought a house and told her, “if she wanted to have any access to her son, she had to move in with them.” According to the victim, she was the only one in the home who had a job and paid the mortgage while going to school full-time, taking care of the baby, and would tell people that the father of her children was “some guy she hooked up with.”

The victim says she went on birth control after giving birth to her first son, but the rapes did not stop. She reportedly stopped using birth control for health reasons and got pregnant again in 2006, giving birth to a second boy. According to court documents, both children were raised by Wolski and his wife “as if they were their own,” but were aware who their biological mother was.

Deputies obtained each boy’s birth certificates, which reportedly showed Wolski as the father of both.

The victim says she lived with Wolski, his wife, and her two children for eight years after her second son was born. Eventually, she moved away and got married, which she says helped her want to come out with her story.

In 2021, she says she learned that Wolski and his wife had been evicted and were living with the children out of cheap hotel rooms. Her youngest son was 18 and reportedly decided he would find his own place to stay. Her oldest son is reportedly developmentally delayed and had no choice but to stay with Wolski and his wife.

She told deputies she “did not like the thought of (her oldest son) moving from place to place like she had to when she was a kid living with the Wolskis, so she was trying to get guardianship of (her oldest son) transferred to her as his mother.”

Deputies contacted Wolski’s wife, who initially agreed to speak with her husband about being interviewed. Soon after, the victim contacted deputies to tell them that the Wolskis had agreed to “give her (the oldest son).” Once she was with him, the victim and her oldest son met with deputies and provided DNA swabs.

Deputies reportedly tried to locate the hotel room where the Wolskis were staying but were unsuccessful. They tried to speak with Wolski about the allegations, but he “left the state, leaving (his wife) behind to move to Indiana.” They also tried to contact his wife, but say she “has avoided contact” with law enforcement.

Deputies also reportedly contacted the youngest son, who said he did not want to be involved but provided an address where Wolski’s wife might have been staying. As of Feb. 3, she has not been charged.

A warrant for Lyle Wolski’s arrest was issued on Jan. 27, and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Jan. 28 on a $100,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued for the victims.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 10. If convicted, Wolski could face up to life in prison.

Though Wolski has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.