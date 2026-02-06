Man dies days after Jerome crash - East Idaho News

JEROME — The driver of a black 2012 Ford Escape involved in a multi-vehicle crash last week has died from his injuries, according to Idaho State Police.

The man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Golf Course Road and U.S. Highway 93. According to investigators, the Ford Escape was turning left from northbound US-93 onto Golf Course Road when it was struck by a blue 2022 Ford Bronco traveling southbound.

One driver was flown by air ambulance to a regional medical center, while the other was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Additional vehicles were also involved in the collision, ISP said.

Troopers are working to determine which vehicle had the right-of-way and whether impairment may have been a factor.

ISP thanked community members who provided video footage to assist with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the traffic signal operation at the time of the collision to contact the District 4 office at (208) 324-6000.