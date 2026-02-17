Multiple road closures across eastern Idaho due to winter weather - East Idaho News

Multiple road closures across eastern Idaho due to winter weatherPublished at
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple roads are closed across eastern Idaho due to high winds and snow drifts.
Here is a list of the roads that are closed as of Tuesday morning:
- U.S. Highway 26 between Swan Valley and Ririe from milepost 350 to Milepost 377.
- Idaho Highway 33 East from Newdale to Tetonia from milepost 100 to milepost 120.
It’s unclear when the highways will reopen. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.
Monitor live traffic cameras here and check the latest weather forecast here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more closures are announced and when the roads reopen.
