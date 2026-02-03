No-fuss, no-mess, easy red velvet cookies with white chocolate - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

These no-fuss, no-mess easy red velvet cookies from cake mix are so handy when you need a quick snack or delicious dessert! The end result is a big batch of beautiful, perfectly shaped chewy red velvet cookies studded with white chocolate. Ingredients 1 box red velvet cake mix

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 cup white chocolate chips Instructions In a mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, and oil. Mix with an electric mixer until well blended. Stir in the white chocolate morsels. Spoon cookie dough balls (a little smaller than golf ball size) onto ungreased cookie sheets using a spoon or cookie scoop. Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes or until very lightly browned on the edges. Allow them to cool completely before removing them from the cookie sheet.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION