NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed 2, including Boise meteorologist - East Idaho News

EMMETT (KIVI) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the Payette River plane crash that killed Boise meteorologist Roland Steadham and Meridian resident Dallin Laufenberg on Jan. 27.

According to the preliminary NTSB report, the two pilots were aboard an “amateur-built, experimental CCX1865 Carbon Cub, N126C” when the crash occurred.

Data obtained by the Federal Aviation Administration indicates that the plane left the Emmett Airport at 10:42 a.m. with both individuals on board and proceeded to fly east.

The airplane’s altitude ranged between 3,850 and 4,325 feet above sea level, and at one point, the plane made multiple maneuvers on the east side of Lanham Field, a private airport, circling once in a counterclockwise direction before turning and circling a second time in a clockwise direction.

The plane then started heading east, following a path “that paralleled the south side of the Black Canyon Reservoir.” Near the east side of the canyon, the plane began to descend from 4,400 feet above sea level to 3,950 feet above sea level.

Meteorologist Roland Steadham was killed when the small plane he was in crashed onto the Payette River near Emmett, Jan. 27. | Courtesy CBS 2 Boise

The last recorded altitude came when the airplane was 1.5 miles west of Montour.

“Additional ADS-B data, provided from a third-party service provider, showed the airplane continue to descend before it turned left about 180 degrees over Montour. The ADS-B data temporarily ended when the airplane was over Montour,” reads the NTSB report.

An eyewitness who was at home in Montour says he and his wife saw a “red and gray airplane flying across the river at a low altitude,” according to the report. The witness estimated that the plane was roughly 50 feet or less above the ground when he lost sight of it behind trees. The witness later confirmed that he lost power as a result of the plane crashing into a power line. Thousands of other Idaho Power customers also lost power as a result of the plane crash.

A second eyewitness shared a similar account, saying a plane flew by her house at a low altitude, just 0.7 miles from the crash site.

After the crash, “third-party ADS-B data reappeared and recorded the airplane about 2,125 (feet above mean sea level) and about 550 (feet) east of the accident site and about 440 (feet) east of a set of power distribution lines that crossed the reservoir from north to south about 150 to 200 (feet) above the water,” reports the NTSB.

There was no sign of a fire or explosion that could have led to the plane crash, the report says.

The plane’s “left main landing gear” was later found underneath power lines near the crash site. Furthermore, the landing gear showed “impact marks and striations to the leading edge of the forward strut and the left-side landing gear shock absorber.”

The airplane was later recovered and brought to a secure facility for examination.

The FAA and Brad Damm, of Cub Crafters, participated in the NTSB report.

CLICK HERE to read the full preliminary NTSB report on the fatal plane crash.