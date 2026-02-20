Officials looking for convicted burglar who missed parole meeting - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Officials are asking for help locating a man convicted of burglary who did not show up for a meeting with his parole officer.

According to a release from the Idaho Department of Correction, officers are looking for 40-year-old Kenyon King. He weighs about 170 pounds and reportedly has brown hair.

The release says King failed to show up for an office visit on Tuesday. He was reportedly last seen on Feb. 10 when he showed up for an office check-in with his parole officer. Officers say King is under supervision for a burglary conviction in Bannock County on June 20, 2013, and was scheduled to complete his sentence on June 21, 2029.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact local law enforcement.