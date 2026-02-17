One person airlifted to hospital after semitruck vs. car crash near Tetonia - East Idaho News

TETONIA — Deputies are on the scene of a semitruck versus passenger vehicle crash at the intersection of Idaho Highway 32 and Idaho Highway 33 near Tetonia.

Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the crash, which was reported at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kelsey Smaellie.

It’s unclear what caused the two-vehicle crash, but Smaellie confirmed one person was taken by air ambulance to a regional hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

The intersection is down to one lane of travel as of 2:45 p.m. Officials say to expect delays.

“Motorists are urged not to drive around barricades, cones, emergency vehicles, or personnel directing traffic,” says a news release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. “These closures are put in place to protect the safety of the public as well as our first responders who are actively working on scene.”

Further details are unknown at this time. EastIdahoNews.com will update as we learn more.



Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the crash happened on U.S. Highway 26. This has been corrected, and we apologize for the error.