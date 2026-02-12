Pocatello man turns drone hobby into thriving aerial media business - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After 25 years in construction, Pocatello native Cody Jones has traded the hammer and nails for a remote control and built a business doing what he loves as a professional drone pilot and videographer.

Jones is the owner of Drone Perspective Services, a local company that provides aerial video, photography, and mapping for construction companies, real estate agents, special events, and other businesses. The company specializes in tracking job-site progress through high-resolution 2D maps, detailed 3D models, and cinematic fly-through footage. Besides paid projects, Jones also shares community-focused drone videos on social media as a public service.

“I’ve always loved anything remote-controlled, like remote control cars. So, when drones came along, I jumped on the trend,” Jones said.

Flying by the seat of his pants

Jones began experimenting with drones, teaching himself online and through trial and error to fly them and capture aerial footage, even strapping his iPhone to the bottom of a drone to record video in the early days.

“I tell people I got my degree from the University of YouTube,” he joked.

As his drone skills improved, Jones invested in professional-grade equipment and began using drones on construction projects. His construction background proved to be a major advantage, and soon people started reaching out for his services.

Because Jones understands construction phases and structural details, he knows precisely what builders need to see.

“I understand how jobsites operate, from excavation and utilities to framing and concrete. That real-world background allows me to communicate clearly and effectively with general contractors, project managers, and subcontractors,” he said.

A plan comes together

Jones recognized a need in the community, so nearly four years ago, he took a leap of faith and launched Drone Perspective Services full-time.

“I hold an FAA Part 107 UAS license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is required to legally operate drones commercially in the United States,” Jones said. “It’s the very first and most important requirement to be able to do what I do professionally, and I’m required to stay current and renew it every two years to remain compliant.”

Additionally, Jones carries a $1 million liability insurance policy for his company.

“Having both the FAA certification and proper insurance coverage is essential when operating professionally and safely,” he said.

Today, Jones operates a fleet of eight drones used for everything from cinematic promotional videos and 2D site maps to detailed 3D construction models.

His work includes construction projects, real estate videos for local Realtors, local concert events like Music in the Park and Revive at 5, and other outdoor events. He has even helped locate lost pets.

Drone pilot Cody Jones explains his FPV (first-person view) drone to EastIdahoNews.com. It is an immersive high-speed drone equipped with a camera that streams live video to goggles worn by the pilot, allowing them to fly as if they’re inside the aircraft while collecting dynamic footage. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

After the drone lands

While flying the drone is the fun and exciting part, Jones says the real work begins once it’s back on the ground.

“After each flight, footage is downloaded, backed up, and organized. I carefully review every image and clip, selecting only the strongest visuals,” he said.

Photos are professionally color-corrected and sharpened, while videos are edited for smooth transitions, proper lighting and straightforward storytelling. For business clients, branding and graphics are added when needed.

For construction mapping projects, the process becomes more technical. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of overlapping images are stitched together using specialized software to create highly detailed aerial maps and 3D models.

“I always check the data for accuracy before delivering polished, easy-to-use files to clients through secure digital platforms,” Jones said.

Pocatello’s aerial storyteller

Beyond paid projects, Jones has built a following by posting community drone videos on Facebook pages like Life in Pocatello and Hello Pocatello. He considers it community service, giving residents a bird’s-eye view of what’s happening around town, including projects like the Center Street Underpass and the Pine Ridge Mall redevelopment.

“My aerial updates of Pocatello help keep the public informed on what’s happening in the community,” he said. “In just three weeks, my public service videos have generated more than 700,000 views.”

One of his favorite shoots so far was the September Slam destruction derby at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

“It was wild from the air. We got within inches of those cars,” he said.

Although he is proud to serve his hometown, Jones says he is willing to travel throughout East Idaho or wherever clients need him.

Jones and his business partner, Travis Williams of Rumorfy Media, were even hired to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to produce a video for Lemken, a German-based agricultural machinery company used by many East Idaho farmers.

“Travis and I are partners in Studio 67, which is a professional studio we partnered on here in Pocatello. For the Atlanta trip specifically, I teamed up with him and his business,” Jones said.

A nighttime aerial view of Historic Old Town Pocatello taken with a drone by Cody Jones. | Courtesy photo

Networking and family support

Jones credits much of his early growth to networking through the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Business Network International, which helped him build connections and promote his services.

“The Chamber, especially membership manager Kirk Lepchenske, was a great help in promoting my business,” Jones said.

He is also thankful to his wife, Brennen, and their four children for their support. His son, Marek, and nephew, Graham, often assist him on larger projects.

Like many entrepreneurs, Jones faced a learning curve building a website, managing social media and running the business side of things, but he says it has all been worth it.

“It’s been interesting learning to read my social media analytics,” he said. “Ninety-five percent of my audience is local. I’m grateful for the community’s support.”

Jones looks forward to continuing to grow Drone Perspective Services and eventually building a crew.

Those interested in Drone Perspective Services can call or text Jones at (208) 251-7563, follow and message him on Facebook, or email cody@droneperspectiveservices.com.