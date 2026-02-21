Pocatello mayor addresses potential mass layoffs at LA Semiconductor - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Mayor Mark Dahlquist says he remains hopeful about the future of the LA Semiconductor facility following reports that hundreds of jobs could be eliminated in April.

On Tuesday, EastIdahoNews.com reported that up to 350 positions at the Buckskin Road plant could be permanently eliminated in April if a buyer for the facility is not secured.

EastIdahoNews.com obtained a copy of the company’s WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) letter received by the Idaho Department of Labor on Feb. 9.

LA Semiconductor, one of Pocatello’s biggest employers, is facing the strong possibility of mass layoffs if the sale of the facility does not go through soon. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

RELATED: Possibility of 350 permanent layoffs looming at LA Semiconductor in Pocatello

In response, Dahlquist provided a statement to EastIdahoNews.com addressing the potential closure and possible job losses.

Below is the mayor’s full statement regarding LA Semiconductor:

“There has been lots of concern and anxiety about a letter all LA Semiconductor employees received recently regarding a potential plant closure.

“As stated in the letter (which is required in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act), ‘in the event the receiver is unable to obtain a buyer for the company,’ laying off employees in connection with the winding down of operations would occur. I’ve recently spoken with officials from LA Semiconductor and am cautiously optimistic about the future of the facility. I’ve learned that there are prospective buyers still interested in purchasing the facility so that operations can continue.

“Although this letter is of concern, prospective buyers are still being considered. The final outcome is not yet certain, but it’s my understanding that the letter is a precautionary measure which is mandated by the federal government in case purchase negotiations are unsuccessful. I remain hopeful about the positive future of this facility.”

LA Semiconductor officials confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com in January that a letter of intent for the facility was being considered and expressed hope that jobs could be preserved and potentially expanded.

RELATED | LA Semiconductor addresses rumors, says Pocatello facility sale not a done deal

EastIdahoNews.com has continued to reach out to company representatives for additional comment on the latest developments but has not yet received a response.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.