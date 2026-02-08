Pocatello native Jordan Bowman returns home for Idaho Falls Symphony Valentine’s concert - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Romance, heartbreak and passion will take center stage this Valentine’s Day as the Idaho Falls Symphony invites audiences to dress up, settle in, and let the music take over during the Red Dress Valentine’s Concert.

The evening, planned for Feb. 14, will feature acclaimed soprano Jordan Bowman, a Pocatello native whose career has taken her to opera houses and Broadway stages across the country. She recently made her house and role debut as Gilda in Verdi’s Rigoletto with the Light Opera of New Jersey and will appear next month as Myrtale in Massenet’s Thaïs with Opera Idaho.

“I excitedly accepted the offer to debut with Maestro Thomas Heuser and the Idaho Falls Symphony because of their amazing choice of operatic repertoire,” Bowman said. “The Liebestod from Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde is so emotionally motivated, motivic and brilliantly structured that every note builds on the last and rises to an immaculate zenith.”

Bowman’s powerful aria (solo) is one of the evening’s highlights, along with selections ranging from Franz Lehár and Richard Rodgers to Tchaikovsky’s beloved Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.

Bowman said performing in front of a Southeast Idaho audience carries the special meaning of coming home.

“I grew up in Pocatello and American Falls, and I have family and friends all over the area, including the Hoff family in Idaho Falls,” she said. “I love connecting with the people who raised me and supported me through this challenging, but extremely satisfying career.”

That sense of connection is something Bowman hopes the audience feels as well.

“I hope that every person attending the concert can forget their troubles for a couple of hours and leave uplifted by the unconditional love that this beautiful music offers,” she said.

The concert also marks a significant moment for the Idaho Falls Symphony, as it is part of Music Director Thomas Heuser’s fifteenth — and final — season with the orchestra. Under his baton, the symphony will unleash the full emotional force of Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, one of classical music’s most dramatic love stories.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The audience is invited to attend “Prologues,” a pre-concert talk with Heuser at 6:30 p.m. in the Little Theater, offering a behind-the-music look at the evening’s selections. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, shop HERE.

The Red Dress Valentine’s Concert is presented by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with support from ElevateHer Music, Teton Toyota, ICCU, Parsons, Behle & Latimer, Bank of Commerce, Abigail Martin and Downtown Bridal & Dress.