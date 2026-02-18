Pocatello police arrest woman in connection with double stabbing - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman has been arrested, accused of stabbing two other women in Pocatello over the weekend.

Marita Gonzales, 32, of Pocatello, was arrested for investigation of one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery, according to a statement posted on the Pocatello Police Department’s Facebook page. Her arrest is connected with a double stabbing that happened Sunday night near the 700 block of South Arthur Avenue, just south of downtown.

Police said Gonzales was arrested on Tuesday at 9 p.m. and is being held in the Bannock County Jail.

A separate statement from police identifies the victims in the stabbing as Rajah Keller, 32, and Starla Keller, 49, both of Pocatello. The update says that Rajah suffered multiple stab wounds and Starla suffered a “large cut on the side of her face.”

“Officers began immediate medical aid, and the Pocatello Fire Department transported Rajah to Portneuf Medical Center,” the statement reads.

Starla described the person who stabbed her as “an unknown male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short hair, wearing a hat and a dark jacket,” police said.

“Starla Keller reported to officers seeing the unknown person with Rajah Keller, and when Starla Keller walked into the same area in the residence as the two, the unknown assailant walked past Starla Keller and stabbed her in the face. The unknown assailant left the residence,” the update reads.

It continues, stating that Starla said, “I’m calling the police,” and the person with the knife ran south on Arthur Avenue away from the scene.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Rajah was transported via medical helicopter to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Her condition was listed as “stable” as of Tuesday.

Starla was also transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance, where she was treated and later released.

Police say they investigated the incident by canvassing the area, reviewing all available cellphone data and surveillance footage and interviewing multiple people.

“Over time, officers located a video and a photo of Rajah Keller with another person. Further follow-up identified the person with Rajah Keller as Marita Gonzales, a 32-year-old female of Pocatello. Search warrants were filed, and officers located items of evidentiary value at Marita Gonzales’ residence,” the update reads.

Just because Gonzales has been accused of committing this crime doesn’t necessarily mean she did. Everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in the eyes of the law.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.