Police on scene after car drives off freeway ramp through fence - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of a crash after a car drove through a fence near the building of a former restaurant.

Idaho Falls Police, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police responded to the corner of West Broadway Street and the on-ramp to Interstate 15, near the old Shari’s restaurant location around 2 p.m.

According to Jessica Clements, spokesperson for the Idaho Falls Police Department, the crash is part of an ongoing drug investigation, and officers have begun searching the car involved in the crash.

The driver, who has not been identified, has an outstanding arrest warrant, according to Clements. On Tuesday afternoon, an ISP trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car on I-15, but the driver fled, beginning a pursuit.

“The driver ultimately took the Broadway exit, crossed Broadway and crashed into the fence before stopping in the Shari’s parking lot,” says Clements. “Two people, the driver and a passenger, are in custody.”

Clements says no other vehicles were struck and nobody else was injured.

We will update this story as we learn additional details.