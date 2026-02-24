Police: Woman tied to deputy's death accused of threatening man with a sword, destroying his house with a hatchet - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to attack a man with a hatchet, five years after a conviction for her role in the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy.

Jenna Holm, 41, is charged with felonies for aggravated assault and malicious injury to property.

According to court documents, deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate on Monday after Holm allegedly threatened a man with a knife and a sword.

“Holm grabbed two deadly weapons, identified as a knife and a sword, and threatened (the victim) with bodily harm, using the weapons,” court documents say.

Holm also reportedly broke two windows in the victim’s home, and used a hatchet to damage drywall, carpet and a door.

Police reports estimate the damage at over $1,000.

Holm was arrested and booked into the Fremont County Jail. Her bond has not been set. She is scheduled to appear on Tuesday for an initial appearance.

If convicted, she could face up to ten years in prison.

Previous conviction

In 2020, Holm was charged with felony aggravated assault in the death of Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, Wyatt Maser.

Maser was killed when he and another deputy, Ben Bottcher, encountered a distraught Holm in the early morning hours, wielding a machete on Bone Road east of Idaho Falls. When driving to the scene responding to a call for backup, Sgt. Randy Flagel hit and killed Maser. The deputy left behind his wife and young daughter.

Holm later pleaded guilty to her role in the death and was sentenced to an amended charge of misdemeanor exhibition of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

She was given 1.5 years in prison, but because she had already served 19 months, she received credit for that time, meaning she had already served her sentence.