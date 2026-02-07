Registered sex offender asks judge to lower bond ahead of lewd conduct trial - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man facing felony charges after police say he exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl is asking the court to lower his bond while he awaits trial.

Lance Paul Empey, 51, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child on June 28, 2024.

He was arrested on a warrant on July 5, 2024, and has been in custody on a $300,000 bond at the Bonneville County Jail for 581 days as of Friday. Empey pleaded not guilty to the charge on Aug. 26, 2024.

According to the Idaho Sex Offender Registry, Empey became a registered sex offender following a 1993 conviction of battery with intent to commit a serious felony and lewd conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.

Recent court filings show that Empey has filed a motion for a reduced bond to help him bail out of jail while he awaits trial.

The bond reduction motion is scheduled to be heard by the court on Feb. 23.

A letter of support written by Empey’s former landlord is attached to the motion.

“I am writing this letter on behalf of Lance Empey, who has been a tenant in one of my rental properties,” the letter says. “During the time that I have known Lance, he has consistently demonstrated qualities of responsibility, reliability and respectfulness.”

The letter argues that Empey has positive qualities and should be considered for a bond reduction.

“I understand that he is currently facing serious challenges. While I do not have full knowledge of the circumstances, I can say that the individual I came to know through our tenant-landlord relationship showed qualities that demonstrated appropriate behavior,” the letter says. “I hope this letter provides some insight into his character from my perspective.”

Empey is scheduled for a jury trial on March 23. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Background

Police reports say on Feb. 13, 2024, an Idaho Falls police detective was assigned to follow up on a case of a 9-year-old girl who had reported being sexually assaulted by Empey.

The girl said the latest assault occurred on Feb. 4, 2024, at a home in Idaho Falls. She told detectives Empey had exposed himself to her and forced her to engage in sexual activity multiple times.

Detectives interviewed Empey, who reportedly stated, “Ever since having cancer in 2016, he doesn’t have a sex drive.”

Empey allegedly told police that he was alone with the victim that February day and explained he had been kicked out of the home. When officers asked why, Empey reportedly stated he “wasn’t really sure.”

According to police, at one point during the interview, Empey stated the following:

“If this happened, yes, I’m truly sorry, K? And no, it would never happen again. I have no intentions whatsoever of being around (the victim) alone ever again, from this day forward, K? I will not be in her presence when it’s just the two of us. If she wants to see me, that is fine, but there will be someone else there flat out, and it won’t be recorded in any way, shape or form; I do not consent to that. Somebody can sit there while we talk if that’s what she wants. If she doesn’t want to see me, that is fine. That is her choice at this point in time.”

He then reportedly stated that he did not sexually abuse the victim.