Rexburg police arrest wanted suspect near elementary school - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Officers responded to a domestic incident call Thursday afternoon, increasing police presence around Kennedy Elementary School.

According to a Facebook post from the Rexburg Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call around 2:21 p.m. in the area of South 5th West.

Officers arrived and reportedly heard an altercation inside the home, but the occupants did not come to the door, so police forced their way inside.

Inside the home, officers say they found “several family members” and learned there was a wanted person with a felony warrant, who had barricaded themselves in a back room.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Officers set up a perimeter and began communicating with the suspect, who refused to leave the room.

During the incident, police say they increased security at the nearby Kennedy Elementary School out of an abundance of caution.

“The school was otherwise unaffected,” says the post. “Students were never at risk.”

Eventually, negotiators convinced the suspect to surrender, and the suspect was taken into custody. The entire incident reportedly took 20 minutes, from the time 911 was called to the time the suspect was arrested.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn more about the suspect.